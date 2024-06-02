Sikkim's ruling SKM crosses halfway mark in leads

Sikkim's ruling SKM crosses halfway mark in leadsJune 02, 2024 08:02
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) seems headed to a second term in Sikkim, according to early trends of the assembly election results.
The SKM is currently leading on 22 of the 32 seats, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is ahead on two seats.
