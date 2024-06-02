RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sikkim CM's wife Krishna Rai wins Namchi-Singhithang seat
June 02, 2024  15:24
Krishna Kumari Rai (left)/Courtesy Facebook
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai won from the Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency on Sunday, officials said.

Krishna Rai the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate defeated her nearest Sikkim Democratic Front rival Bimal Rai by 5,302 votes.                 

The SKM nominee secured 7,605 votes while her SDF opponent bagged 2,605 votes.

Mahesh Rai (CAP-S) and Aruna Manger (BJP) polled 136 and 233 votes. 

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won a majority in the 32-member assembly. -- PTI
