Sikkim BJP chief Dilli Ram Thapa loses to SKM's Kala Rai
June 02, 2024  15:46
Sikkim BJP chief Dilli Ram Thapa/Courtesy X
Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilli Ram Thapa lost to SKM nominee Kala Rai in the Upper Burtuk assembly constituency, officials said on Sunday. 

Thapa, a sitting MLA and a former minister lost to Rai by 2,968 votes. 

Rai polled 6,723 votes while Thapa got 3,755. Sikkim Democratic Front's DB Thapa polled 1,623 votes, while BK Tamang (CAP-A) bagged 581 votes. 

Polling for the 32-member Sikkim assembly was held on April 19 along with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. 

The counting of votes for the 32-member Sikkim assembly started at 6 am on Sunday. -- PTI
