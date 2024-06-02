Sikkim BJP chief Dilli Ram Thapa loses to SKM's Kala Rai

Sikkim BJP chief Dilli Ram Thapa loses to SKM's Kala RaiJune 02, 2024 15:46
Sikkim BJP chief Dilli Ram Thapa/Courtesy X
Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilli Ram Thapa lost to SKM nominee Kala Rai in the Upper Burtuk assembly constituency, officials said on Sunday.
Thapa, a sitting MLA and a former minister lost to Rai by 2,968 votes.
Rai polled 6,723 votes while Thapa got 3,755. Sikkim Democratic Front's DB Thapa polled 1,623 votes, while BK Tamang (CAP-A) bagged 581 votes.
Polling for the 32-member Sikkim assembly was held on April 19 along with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
The counting of votes for the 32-member Sikkim assembly started at 6 am on Sunday. -- PTI