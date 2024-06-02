RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sandeshkhali unrest: Guv asks Mamata to intervene
June 02, 2024  21:21
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (left) and CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said he was worried after getting reports about post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali, and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene immediately and restore peace there. 

Speaking to PTI, Bose said that he has written to Banerjee asking her to inform him about the action taken against those involved in the incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. 

"I am a bit worried about the situation in Sandeshkhali. From the inputs I have received, I have come to know about incidents of attacks on the women of Sandeshkhali within hours after the polling was over yesterday. I have written to the Chief Minister about the steps taken in this regard," Bose said. 

"If such attacks continue and the inhabitants are tortured, I will open the doors of the Raj Bhavan for them to come and stay here. They will be provided safe shelter here," he added. -- PTI
