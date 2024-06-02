RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ruling SKM inches closer to win, Tamang wins
June 02, 2024  11:57
Polling officers carry EVMs
Polling officers carry EVMs
The ruling SKM won 11 Assembly seats and was leading in 20 other constituencies, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday. Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said. 

Sikkim CM and SKM supremo P S Tamang wins from Rhenock assembly seat defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal by 7,044 votes. 


 Samdup Lepcha of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the Lachen Mangan Assembly seat defeating his nearest SDF rival Hishey Lachungpa by 851 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. SKM candidate Puran Kumar Gurung won the Chujachen seat defeating his nearest rival Mani Kumar Gurung by 3,334 votes. 

 Pintso Namgyal Lepcha of SKM won the Djongu Assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Sonam Gyatso Lepcha of SDF by 5007 votes.

Former CM and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 1,852 votes in Namcheybung seat. In the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency Chamling was trailing behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 3,063 votes. 

 Former India Football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia was trailing behind SKM rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 4,012, votes in the Barfung Assembly seat. 

 Sikkim BJP unit president Dilli Ram Thapa was trailing behind his SKM rival Kala Rai by 2,568 votes in the Upper Burtuk Assembly constituency. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Big-hitting Aaron Jones happy to take US over the line
Big-hitting Aaron Jones happy to take US over the line

Aaron Jones was at a loss for words after starring in the USA's seven-wicket demolition of Canada in the T20 World Cup opener, in which the New Yorker introduced himself to cricket's elites with a 40-ball 94.

Modi gears up for NDA 3.0, to hold meet for 100-day agenda
Modi gears up for NDA 3.0, to hold meet for 100-day agenda

Government sources said Modi will also chair meetings to review the aftermath of the Cyclone Remal, especially in the north east region hit by natural disasters.

BJP all set to retain Arunachal Pradesh
BJP all set to retain Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

In Pictures - US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener
In Pictures - US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener

Images from the T20 World Cup match between the United States of America and Canada in Dallas on Saturday.

Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads
Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads

The elections to 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim were held simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances