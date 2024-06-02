Rahul, Kharge to meet on poll outcomes





Party sources also said that after the meeting at 11 am, Kharge and Gandhi will be holding a virtual meeting with prominent Congress leaders from across the country at 1 pm.





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and other leaders of the party are expected to join the meeting to discuss the assessments and preparations for June 4, the day of the counting of votes. Congress sources said the meeting at 1 pm will be live-streamed. -- ANI

A day after voting concluded for the Lok Sabha polls and the exit polls predicted yet another victory for the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to join a virtual meeting with all candidates from his party along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday morning, sources from the party said.