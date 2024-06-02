Odisha Exit Polls: BJP led NDA to double its tally in BJD bastion





The BJP is making an efforts to enter the bastion of Biju Janata Dal.





According to the Republic PMarq Exit Poll for the 21 Lok Sabha seat predictions, the NDA is likely to register its victory in 14 seats while giving only 8 seats to the BJD.





The Republic PMarq exit poll has predicted 359 seats for the NDA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.





The News18 Mega Exit Poll predicted poll said the BJP-led NDA could secure 13-15 Lok Sabha seats of the total 21 in the state, while the BJD could hold on to 6-8 seats.





The BJP is projected to win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the ruling Biju Janata Dal may only win 0-2 seats, according to predictions by India Today-Axis My India exit poll.





In terms of vote share, the BJP is projected to get 51 per cent votes, BJD 33 per cent and Congress 13 per cent.





According to News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is expected to secure between 2 and 4 seats out of the 21 constituencies.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 13 to 19 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) is expected to win around 0-2 seats, while the others may struggle, possibly securing any seats at all.

The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to double its tally in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.