Nitish arrives in Delhi ahead of LS poll results
June 02, 2024  14:06
image
Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday arrived in the national capital, where he is likely to stay for the next couple of days.

Some senior Janata Dal-United leaders, on condition of anonymity, said the party supremo may meet top BJP leaders during his visit to New Delhi.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Finance Commission is likely to visit Patna on June 10 during which the Bihar government's demand for special status and special package for the state may be discussed, sources said.

Besides, the demand for an increased share of central funds for Bihar may also be discussed, they said. -- PTI  
