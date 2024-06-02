NDA to sweep Uttar Pradesh winning 74 seats: Exit polls





The India Today's Axis My India poll predictions point towards a 64-67 seat victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The INDIA bloc is expected to win nearly 8-12 seats.





The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state, as part of the INDIA bloc. The Bahujan Samaj Party which is fighting solo is slated to win zero to one seat. As per Jan ki Baat poll predictions, the NDA will win 68-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 12-6 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, there was a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.





While the BJP contested 75 out of 80 seats in the state, it left the remaining five to its allies like the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Apna Dal (Sonelal). The Samajwadi Party which was in the INDIA bloc contested 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, leaving 17 seats for the Congress and one for the Trinamool Congress.

As per predictions by the India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally and win 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its NDA allies in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are slated to win 2 seats each which brings the NDA tally to 69 seats.