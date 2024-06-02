RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to hold meet for 100-day agenda for new govt
June 02, 2024  10:56
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair seven meetings on a host of issues on Sunday, including a long brainstorming session to review the 100-day agenda of the new government to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha results.

Exit polls broadcast on Saturday have predicated a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Modi set to retain power for a third straight term. 

The Lok Sabha poll results will be announced on Tuesday. 

 Government sources said Modi will also chair meetings to review the aftermath of the Cyclone Remal, especially in the north east region hit by natural disasters. They said he will also chair a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country besides another meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, at a large scale. M

uch before the Lok Sabha polling exercise began, Modi had set in motion the exercise for different government ministries to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government. He has asked his Council of Ministers to prioritise programmes and initiatives for the first 100 days. PTI
