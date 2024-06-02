Modi congratulates SKM chief, says look forward to working with state govt





The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Sunday returned to power by sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state, winning 31 of the 32 seats, according to the Election Commission.





The Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front won only one seat.





"I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas," Modi said in a post on X.





"Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim's development and fulfilling people's aspirations," he said.





Congratulating SKM chief and Chief Minister Prem Singh Taamang (Golay), Modi said, "I look forward to working with the state government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times." -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang for his party's victory in the assembly polls and said he looks forward to working with the state government to further Sikkim's progress.