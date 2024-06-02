RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi congratulates SKM chief, says look forward to working with state govt
June 02, 2024  17:22
SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang
SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang for his party's victory in the assembly polls and said he looks forward to working with the state government to further Sikkim's progress.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Sunday returned to power by sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state, winning 31 of the 32 seats, according to the Election Commission. 

The Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front won only one seat.

"I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim's development and fulfilling people's aspirations," he said.

Congratulating SKM chief and Chief Minister Prem Singh Taamang (Golay), Modi said, "I look forward to working with the state government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters
French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters

Images from Day 8 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday.

EC seeks details from Ramesh on Shah's calls to 150 DMs before counting
EC seeks details from Ramesh on Shah's calls to 150 DMs before counting

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details regarding his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph

The couple's wedding photos have taken social media by storm

People who acted as eyes, ears of 'enemy' queued up to vote: JK DGP
People who acted as eyes, ears of 'enemy' queued up to vote: JK DGP

Director general of police Swain commended the security forces for their efforts in monitoring potential threats from external elements particularly "proxies of Pakistan" who intended to disrupt the democratic process.

'If India plays to their strengths, they'll go all the way'
'If India plays to their strengths, they'll go all the way'

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh reckons India could break their ICC trophy drought if they play to their strengths rather than "thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us" in the T20 World Cup, as there is no dearth of skills and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances