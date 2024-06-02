RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi chairs meetings on heatwave, post-Cyclone Remal situation
June 02, 2024  16:35
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired meetings to review the heatwave conditions and the post-Cyclone Remal situation, especially in the northeast region.

Government sources said Modi is also chairing a meeting to review the 100-day agenda of the new government to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha results are announced on June 4. 

Exit polls broadcast on Saturday predicted a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Modi set to retain power for a third straight term. 

Top bureaucrats were part of the meetings the prime minister chaired to review the post-cyclone situation and the prevailing heatwave conditions in parts of the country. 

He is also chairing a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. 

Much before the Lok Sabha polling exercise began, Modi had set in motion the exercise for different government ministries to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government. -- PTI
