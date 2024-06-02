Leads: BJP crosses halfway mark in Arunachal

Leads: BJP crosses halfway mark in ArunachalJune 02, 2024 08:16
An elderly voter makes her way to a polling booth in Arunachal
Arunachal: Ten BJP candidates in Arunachal have been elected unopposed. So, the counting is being held for 50 out of 60 Assembly seats. The BJP has crossed the halfway mark now, with 10 wins and leads on 21 seats. The BJP's ally, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, is leading in two seats. The Congress and NCP are leading in one seat each.
Sikkim: In Sikkim, incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in 27 out of 32 seats. The Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front is leading in two seats.
