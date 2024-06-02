RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail
June 02, 2024  17:49
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tihar Jail, New Delhi/ANI on X
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar jail here after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1. 

He was granted the relief for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers at the party office. 

During his address, Kejriwal said, "I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship," he said. 

"I was given a 21-day (relief) by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable. I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned for saving the country. The AAP is not important, it is secondary. The country comes first," he said. 

Kejriwal also asserted that all exit polls predicting a third term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre were "fake". -- PTI
