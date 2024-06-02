How candidates in Sikkim are faring





State minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Puran Kumar Gurung was ahead by 667 votes over Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF in the Chujachen assembly constituency.





Delay Namgyal Barfungpa of SKM was also leading by 1,053 votes over BJP nominee Pema Aanchal Rinzing from the Gangtok assembly segment. Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

In Sikkim: Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by 1,423 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency.