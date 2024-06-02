RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Four siblings flee home in Mumbai, go missing in MP's Gwalior
June 02, 2024  22:27
File image
File image
Four siblings fled their home in Mumbai and have gone missing after they alighted from a train in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Sunday.

A team from the Mumbai police's crime branch has arrived in Gwalior to look for three girls and a boy in the age group of 8 to 18 years, who have been missing since they alighted from a train on May 27, inspector Vijendra Singh Chauhan of Janakganj police station said.

"The Mumbai police are questioning the autorickshaw driver who claims he dropped the children off at a child care centre in the Laxmiganj locality," he said.

The police zeroed in on the autorickshaw driver after examining the CCTV footage from Gwalior station, he said.

Nutan Shrivastava, chairperson of Madhav Bal Niketan, said the Mumbai police team visited the facility to enquire about the four children who had travelled by Punjab Mail train on May 27.

"We only admit children on the instructions of the (district) child welfare committee. These four children were not dropped off at our centre," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MAPPED: Sikkim, Arunachal results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Sikkim, Arunachal results 2024, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections.

T20 WC PIX: Bau hits 50, WI restrict PNG to 136/8
T20 WC PIX: Bau hits 50, WI restrict PNG to 136/8

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between West Indies and Papua New Guinea, in Georgetown, Guyana, on Sunday.

Cong manages to win only one of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal
Cong manages to win only one of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki said the party was "disappointed but not demoralised" by the election results.

Deliberate attempt to justify rigging: Oppn on BJP sweep prediction
Deliberate attempt to justify rigging: Oppn on BJP sweep prediction

Asked how many seats INDIA bloc will get, Gandhi said, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song '295'? So 295 (seats)."

BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh for 3rd time in row
BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh for 3rd time in row

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances