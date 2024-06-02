Eight Maoists surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh





The Maoists turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Force, citing disappointment with atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.





They were also impressed by the state government's Maoist elimination policy and the Sukma police's rehabilitation drive puna narkom (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn, new beginning), he said.





Three women are among eight surrendered cadres, who were allegedly tasked with cutting roads, putting up Maoist pamphlets and posters, conducting recce on security personnel and collecting illegal levy for Maoists, he said.





Of the surrendered, woman cadre Vetti Mase (42) was active as a member of platoon no. 24 under the Malangir area committee of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, the official said. -- PTI

Eight Maoists, four of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, the police said.