EC seeks details from Ramesh on Shah's DM calls
June 02, 2024  14:37
Home Minister Amit Shah/Courtesy @AmitShahOffice/X
Home Minister Amit Shah
The Election Commission on Sunday sought factual information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok sabha elections. 

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 pm on Sunday. 

The EC referred to his post on X on June 1 in which he had claimed that "The outgoing home minister has been calling up DMs/collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch." -- PTI
