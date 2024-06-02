Counting begins for Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.





Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in the first phase of polls on April 19.





Postal ballots will be taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs will be counted later, officials said.





In Arunachal Pradesh, the counting commenced in 24 district headquarters at 6 am amid heavy rain and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.





The northeastern state has 60 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.





Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai, ex-Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Indian footballer and SDF leader Bhaichung Bhatia, state BJP president DR Thapa, Speaker Arun Upreti and senior minister Lunga Nima Lepcha are the prominent candidates among 146 nominees.





Tamang and Chamling are contesting from two assembly constituencies.