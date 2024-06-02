RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Counting begins for Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls
June 02, 2024  06:26
image
Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in the first phase of polls on April 19.

Postal ballots will be taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs will be counted later, officials said.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the counting commenced in 24 district headquarters at 6 am amid heavy rain and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.

The northeastern state has 60 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai, ex-Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Indian footballer and SDF leader Bhaichung Bhatia, state BJP president DR Thapa, Speaker Arun Upreti and senior minister Lunga Nima Lepcha are the prominent candidates among 146 nominees.

Tamang and Chamling are contesting from two assembly constituencies.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MAPPED: Sikkim, Arunachal results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Sikkim, Arunachal results 2024, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections.

Battle for Arunachal, Sikkim: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Arunachal, Sikkim: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim has begun.

Kharge gives INDIA 295+ seats as exit polls predict BJP sweep
Kharge gives INDIA 295+ seats as exit polls predict BJP sweep

Leaders of several Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties met on Saturday to take stock of the opposition's preparations leading up to the June 4 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections, and claimed...

Pune teen's mother held for aiding blood swap
Pune teen's mother held for aiding blood swap

The mother of the minor in the Porsche car accident case was arrested after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with hers, Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar said on Saturday.

Violence in Sandeshkhali rocks last phase of LS polls in Bengal
Violence in Sandeshkhali rocks last phase of LS polls in Bengal

Widespread violence between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party over alleged electoral malpractices in strife-torn Sandeshkhali marred the final phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal on Saturday,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances