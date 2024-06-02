RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre approves IIM near Guwahati
June 02, 2024  19:21
File image
File image
The Centre has approved an Indian Institute of Management for Assam, and it would come up near Guwahati, making it among the few cities in the country housing top educational institutions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He said the state government had been pursuing the matter with the Centre for last 18 months, and the new institute will be a "game changer" for higher education in the state.

"Sharing a BIG NEWS! Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat'l Law Univ & now IIM," Sarma posted on X.

He said the state government had presented its case before Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his ministry, besides writing to PM Modi.

Sarma said the state government has offered land and logistical support for the new institute, which will be mentored by IIM Ahmedabad.

"This will be game changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations," he said. -- PTI
