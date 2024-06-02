BJP WINS Arunachal Pradesh for third time

In Sikkim, the ruling SKM has won 19 seats in the seats crossing the halfway mark of 17. It is leading in 12 other constituencies, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday. Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The counting of votes for the 50 Assembly seats began at 6 am on Sunday. The saffron party had already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed. Elections to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.