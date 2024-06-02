BJP WINS Arunachal Pradesh for third time

BJP WINS Arunachal Pradesh for third timeJune 02, 2024 12:52
Arunachal had a voter turnout of 83%
The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured majority by winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly, Election Commission officials said. The National People's Party (NPP) has won two seats and is leading in three, the EC website says.
In Sikkim, the ruling SKM has won 19 seats in the seats crossing the halfway mark of 17. It is leading in 12 other constituencies, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday. Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
The counting of votes for the 50 Assembly seats began at 6 am on Sunday. The saffron party had already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed. Elections to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.