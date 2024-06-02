RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP ahead in Arunachal, SKM in Sikkim
June 02, 2024  07:21
The BJP is leading in 9 Arunachal Pradesh seats and its ally, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, in one. 

In Sikkim, incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is leading in fives seats, and the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front in one.

The BJP currently has an edge over the opposition in Arunachal Pradesh, winning 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.
MAPPED: Sikkim, Arunachal results 2024, constituency-wise
Battle for Arunachal, Sikkim: LEADS/RESULTS
Kharge gives INDIA 295+ seats as exit polls predict BJP sweep
Pune teen's mother held for aiding blood swap
Violence in Sandeshkhali rocks last phase of LS polls in Bengal
