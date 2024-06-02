BJP ahead in Arunachal, SKM in Sikkim

The BJP is leading in 9 Arunachal Pradesh seats and its ally, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, in one.





In Sikkim, incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is leading in fives seats, and the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front in one.





The BJP currently has an edge over the opposition in Arunachal Pradesh, winning 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.