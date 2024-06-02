Bhaichung Bhutia loses to SKM rival in Sikkim polls

Bhaichung Bhutia loses to SKM rival in Sikkim pollsJune 02, 2024 18:58
Bhaichung Bhutia
Former India Football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front vice president Bhaichung Bhutia lost the Barfung assembly constituency in Namchi district to SKM's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia on Sunday.
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha candidate bagged 8,358 votes while Bhutia got 4,012 votes.
The Citizen Action Party -- Sikkim candidate in the Barfung constituency Dadul Lepcha got 656 votes while BJP nominee Tashi Dadul Bhutia received only 298 votes.
Bhaichung Bhutia joined the SDF before the Sikkim assembly elections.
He also merged the erstwhile Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly. -- PTI
