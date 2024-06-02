RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bhaichung Bhutia loses to SKM rival in Sikkim polls
June 02, 2024  18:58
Bhaichung Bhutia
Bhaichung Bhutia
Former India Football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front vice president Bhaichung Bhutia lost the Barfung assembly constituency in Namchi district to SKM's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia on Sunday. 

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha candidate bagged 8,358 votes while Bhutia got 4,012 votes. 

The Citizen Action Party -- Sikkim candidate in the Barfung constituency Dadul Lepcha got 656 votes while BJP nominee Tashi Dadul Bhutia received only 298 votes. 

Bhaichung Bhutia joined the SDF before the Sikkim assembly elections. 

He also merged the erstwhile Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends
Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends

Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers at the party office.

FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain

India will play Germany on June 8 in their next match at the same venue.

Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches at French Open
Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches at French Open

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff stressed the need to start matches earlier at Grand Slams

French Open: Bopanna-Ebden scrape past Brazilian duo to advance
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden scrape past Brazilian duo to advance

Entering as an eighth alternate pair, Zormann and Luz would not have hoped to feature in the tournament but a spate of withdrawals cleared their way. They threatened to upset the second seeds but Bopanna and Ebden had the experience to...

Evidence destruction: Porsche teen's parents sent to police custody
Evidence destruction: Porsche teen's parents sent to police custody

The duo is being probed for their alleged role in tampering with the blood sample of the minor following the car accident on May 19 in Maharashtra's Pune city, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances