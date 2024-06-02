RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Be alert on counting day: Kharge, Rahul to candidates
June 02, 2024  21:59
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Stay alert and put in place measures to check any attempts of rigging on vote counting day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi told the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates on Sunday, according to sources. 

Kharge and Gandhi interacted with Congress candidates during a virtual meeting which was also attended by party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, legislative party leaders and state unit chiefs to review preparations for June 4 -- the day when votes of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be counted. 

The sources said a standard operating procedure has been shared with the candidates for counting day. 

Gandhi and Kharge asked Congress workers and leaders to not leave counting centres till all formalities are completed. 

They also called on Congress leaders to keep the morale high and stressed that the exit polls were aimed at demoralising the party cadre. 

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI
