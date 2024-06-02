Arunachal sticks with saffron, BJP leads in 33 seats





The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in Arunachal. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.





As per the Election Commission data, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 33 seats in Arunachal Pradesh including--Lumla, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Nacho, Likabali, Basar, Along (West), Along (East) and others.





The majority mark in the Arunachal Assembly is 31.





National People's Party (NPEP) is leading on six seats, People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on three seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on four seats, Congress on one and Independents are leading on two seats.





Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.





In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP. -- ANI

