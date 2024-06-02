Arunachal: Independent candidate wins Khonsa East seat





Sawin had won the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. He was denied a saffron party ticket this time and contested the elections as an independent.





The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19. PTI

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am on Sunday.