Arunachal: Independent candidate wins Khonsa East seat
June 02, 2024  10:31
Arunachal Pradesh had a voter turnout of 83%
Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am on Sunday. 

 Sawin had won the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. He was denied a saffron party ticket this time and contested the elections as an independent. 

 The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19. PTI
