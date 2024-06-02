Arunachal CM Pema Khandu set for third term





The 10 BJP MLAs who were elected unopposed include Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is set for a third term as the BJP crossed the halfway mark according to early trends. The assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase on April 19.