And this SKM writes letter to EC saying...
June 02, 2024  13:07
A farmers morcha
A farmers morcha
Samyukt Kisan Morcha wrote an open letter on Sunday to the Election Commission of India urging to ensure "free and transparent" counting. Counting for the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on June 4. 

 In the open letter, the SKM, which had spearheaded the protests against the now-withdrawn farm laws, said they are apprehensive about tampering in the counting process. 

 "On behalf of the farmers across India, we wish to bring to your kind attention our apprehension on any eventuality of tampering with the counting process - scheduled for June 4, 2024, to subvert the people's verdict to help the present regime to cling on power," the SKM said.

 "Unlike the past elections, the farmers of India had directly opposed the election campaign of the BJP against the gross betrayal in implementing the written agreement with SKM especially regarding MSP and loan waiver and to expose its corporate policies," they said. 

 The SKM, a coalition of over forty Indian farmers' unions, said the "massive and peaceful" protest helped the farmers, workers and all poor sections to put forward their livelihood issues and protect the Constitutional principles of democracy, secularism and federalism.
