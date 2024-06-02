RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amid exit poll loss predictions Congress holds meeting
June 02, 2024  12:02
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary KC Venugopal hold a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha candidates, CLP leaders and PCC presidents via video conferencing.

After the exit polls predicted a third straight win for the Bharatiya Janata Party including a huge gain in the south, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the predictions "deeply unscientific" and said they are instead interested in the votes of people. 

 He also said that BJP won't be making gains in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will lose "significantly" in Karnataka. Speaking to the reporters, Tharoor said, "We have been travelling throughout the country campaigning and have a sense of what is the reality on the ground. Exit polls are deeply unscientific. Last year, the majority of exit polls got the results wrong in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. What we are interested in is the real poll- the votes of the public is going to decide our political future."
TOP STORIES

