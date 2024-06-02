RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Alone at home as parents went to vote, girl raped and murdered in Odisha
June 02, 2024  21:08
A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl and killed her when she was alone at home as her parents went to cast their votes, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident happened at a village in Kuliana police station area in Odisha's Mayurbhjanj district on Saturday, they said. 

The 23-year-old man went to the girl's house, and took her to near a river where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her to death, they added. 

Villagers found the body of the girl and caught the accused. They later handed him to the police. 

A case was registered under section IPC sections 376AB (rape) and 302 (murder), an officer said. -- PTI
