Air India's Delhi-Vancouver flight delayed for 9 hrs on Sunday
June 02, 2024  22:30
File image
An Air India flight from the national capital to Vancouver was delayed for over nine hours due to a technical issue on Sunday. 

The flight AI 185, which was to take off at around 0530 hours, departed at about 1450 hours, according to data from flight tracking websites. 

In recent days, some ultra long haul flights of Air India have faced inordinate delays. 

Earlier in the day, Air India's Vancouver flight from Delhi of June 1 departed at 0315 after a delay of nearly 22 hours. 

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said AI 185 scheduled to operate Delhi-Vancouver on June 2 was delayed because of a technical issue and departed this afternoon. 

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the operational disruption," the spokesperson said. -- PTI
