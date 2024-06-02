RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Adani overtakes Ambani to become richest Asian
June 02, 2024  11:18
image
Gautam Adani has retaken the tag of richest person in Asia after a surge in stock price of the listed companies in his apples-to-airport conglomerate helped him overtake Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani. Adani with a net worth of USD 111 billion is now ranked as the 11th richest in the world, ahead of Ambani whose USD 109 billion wealth placed him at No. 12, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

 Shares of all Adani Group companies surged on Friday by up to 14 per cent after US brokerage Jefferies put a bullish view on the group that is back to an expansion spree with a planned USD 90 billion capital expenditure over the next decade. 

 An addition of Rs 84,064 crore in market value took the market capitalisation of 10 Adani group listed firms to Rs 17.51 lakh crore at the close of trading on Friday. 

This helped Adani, a first generation entrepreneur and chairman of the namesake conglomerate, overtake Ambani, who is currently on a cruise in Europe for a second, multi-million-dollar pre-wedding celebration of his youngest son Anant.

 Adani, 61, had in 2022 become Asia's richest man after his personal wealth rose even as the global economy suffered a period of slowing growth. But in January 2023, his sprawling USD 21 billion conglomerate that owns many of India's airports, the nation's largest private-sector port, the media giant New Delhi Television, largest renewable energy firm, data centres and many other holdings was hit by a damning report by prominent short-seller Hindenburg Research.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP all set to retain Arunachal Pradesh
BJP all set to retain Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

In Pictures - US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener
In Pictures - US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener

Images from the T20 World Cup match between the United States of America and Canada in Dallas on Saturday.

Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads
Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads

The elections to 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim were held simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

NDA to sweep UP with 74 seats: Exit polls
NDA to sweep UP with 74 seats: Exit polls

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won 64 seats -- 62 bagged by the BJP and two by Apna Dal.

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances