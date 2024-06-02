RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 tourists rescued, local missing as part of glacier caves in J-K's Sonamarg
June 02, 2024  23:07
File image
Two tourists were rescued while a local man went missing on Sunday at the Sonamarg tourist resort of Jammu and Kashmir after a part of a glacier caved in, officials said. 

A portion of Thajiwas glacier at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district broke off from the main ice mass in the afternoon following rush of tourists to the area, they said. 

The officials said that two tourists and a local person were trapped under the broken ice mass. 

While the two tourists were rescued by the tourist police and guides, the local man could not be traced as rescuers believe that he might have been washed away by fast moving stream under the glacier. 

Further details are awaited, the officials said. -- PTI
