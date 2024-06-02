1 arrested in attack on BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav in Patna





The accused was identified as Bikash Yadav, a resident of Masaurhi, they said, adding that a special team was formed to nab the eight other accused who were on the run.





Yadav alleged that he and his cavalcade were attacked by supporters of the RJD about an hour after polling was over in his Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.





He claimed that some of his supporters were also injured in the attack that took place around 7.30 pm in the Masaurhi area of Patna.





Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary demanded strict action against those involved in the attack.





"The incident is highly condemnable. The way the convoy of our MP was attacked by RJD supporters, shows that the party headed by Lalu Prasad believes only in violence. We demand strict action against those involved in the incident from the Election Commission," Chaudhary told reporters. -- PTI

A person was arrested on Sunday in connection with the attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Kripal Yadav in Patna, police said.