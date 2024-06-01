Voter turnout at 26.30% till 11 am during Phase 7

A voter turnout of 26.30 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.





The voting is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are also taking place simultaneously.





Till 11 am, the approximate polling percentage was 26.30, according to the EC's voter-turnout app.





A voter turnout of nearly 29.55 per cent was recorded in Jharkhand till 9 am. Uttar Pradesh logged a polling percentage of 28.02, West Bengal 28.1, Bihar 24.25 and Himachal Pradesh 31.92.





Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 23.91 per cent in the first four hours of polling while Chandigarh registered a voting percentage of 25.03. Odisha recorded around 22.64 per cent voting till 11 am.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of the Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour constituencies.