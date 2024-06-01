RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC, PDP to skip INDIA bloc meet in Delhi today
June 01, 2024  15:03
Top leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet here on Saturday to discuss their strategy for the counting of votes on June 4, even as the Trinamool Congress and the People's Democratic Party are set to skip the meeting.
   
Senior leaders of the Congress, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the CPI, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar will hold discussions at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence this afternoon.
 
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said they will not attend the meeting as there are elections in the state, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is likely to skip the meeting.
 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are also likely to attend the meeting, besides senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal.
 
DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said party leader T R Baalu will attend the meeting.

"June 4th will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In today's meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, DMK will be represented by our party Treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary Party, Thiru. T.R. Baalu avl," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' 
 
Kharge had said this was an informal meeting where they would only discuss what kind of preparations they should have on the day of counting and how people should be alert, whether it is about the EVMs or the use of Form 17C.
