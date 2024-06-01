Taranjit Singh Sandhu votes

Taranjit Singh Sandhu votesJune 01, 2024 09:22
Former diplomat and BJP candidate from Amritsar constituency, Taranjit Singh Sandhu casts his vote at a polling booth in the constituency.
