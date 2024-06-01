RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sporadic violence mars final phase of voting in WB
June 01, 2024  12:08
image
Sporadic incidents of violence marred the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in the nine parliamentary constituencies, as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of violence-prone Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour constituencies.

Although the poll panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

Around 28.10 per cent of over 1.63 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling to nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on Saturday, an Election Commission official said.

Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC, ISF and the BJP in Jadavpur constituency as both parties clashed over stopping polling agents from entering the booths.

A confrontation erupted in Bhangar within the Jadavpur constituency between backers of Trinamool Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), with allegations of crude bombs being hurled from both sides.

Police intervention ensued, triggering protests as both factions accused each other.

To quell the situation, security personnel resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob, recovering several crude bombs.

Angry voters of Kultuli within Joynagar constituency took drastic measures by hurling electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VV-PAT) machines into nearby waterbodies. Their actions were fueled by feelings of electoral misconduct, reflecting their frustration over perceived voting restrictions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Famous faces at polling booths
In Pictures - Famous faces at polling booths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other famous faces were seen at polling booths, exercising their franchise in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

Expect some surprises from Nepal, Netherlands: Gilchrist
Expect some surprises from Nepal, Netherlands: Gilchrist

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes Nepal and the Netherlands could surprise teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Cong's decision to skip exit poll debates shows...: BJP
Cong's decision to skip exit poll debates shows...: BJP

The Congress said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRPs.

T20 WC warm-ups: SL, Afghanistan score easy wins
T20 WC warm-ups: SL, Afghanistan score easy wins

Dasun Shanaka produced a solid all-round performance, which included bowling figures of 4 for 23, as former champions Sri Lanka overcame some jittery moments to down Ireland by 41 runs in their T20 World Cup warm-up game in Lauderhill...

49.9% New MPs In 2019
49.9% New MPs In 2019

Nearly half of the MPs elected in the 2019 general elections in India were first-timers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances