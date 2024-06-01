RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC reconstitutes committee on gender sensitisation
June 01, 2024  15:24
image
The Supreme Court has reconstituted its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Hon'ble Chief Justice of India has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.

The 12-member committee is headed by top court judge Hima Kohli, who is the chairperson.

The panel also comprises Justice B V Nagarathna, Additional Registrar Sukhda Pritam and senior advocates Meenakshi Arora and Mahalakshmi Pavani.

Advocate and representative of the Supreme Court Bar Association, as stipulated under Clause 4(2)(c), Soumyajit Pani, advocate-on-record Anindita Pujari, advocate Madhu Chauhan, professor Shruti Pandey, senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and Menaka Guruswamy and Leni Chaudhuri, executive director, University of Chicago Centre in India, are the other members of the committee. -- PTI 
