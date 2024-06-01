RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche crash: Pune police arrest teen's mother
June 01, 2024  08:50
image
Pune police have arrested the mother of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with those of his mother, the city police chief said on Saturday.
  
Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.

Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by the drunk minor rammed into their two wheeler.

While the 17-year-old minor has been sent to an observation home, his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Agarwal have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Al-Hilal beat Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to win Saudi King Cup
Al-Hilal beat Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to win Saudi King Cup

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal battled past Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out on Friday to win the Saudi Cup and claim the domestic double, leaving the Portuguese forward in tears at the end of the drama.

French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas have it easy
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas have it easy

Still wearing a compression sleeve after a recent forearm issue, Carlos Alcaraz produced a stellar show in a rematch of the duo's 2022 encounter to firmly put himself back in the conversation as the favourite to lift the title in Paris...

Air India's San Francisco flight delayed for over 30 hrs, finally departs
Air India's San Francisco flight delayed for over 30 hrs, finally departs

Passengers of a San Francisco-bound Air India flight faced a harrowing time due to an inordinate delay and some of them fainted as the aircraft's air-conditioning system was non-functional.

DRI arrests senior Air India Express crew member in gold smuggling probe
DRI arrests senior Air India Express crew member in gold smuggling probe

According to a source, Suhail Thanalot, a senior crew member of AIE and a native of Thillenkeri in Kannur district, was apprehended following intelligence and evidence compiled by the DRI regarding his involvement in the gold smuggling...

Missing NEET aspirant traced after 23 days, travelled across India
Missing NEET aspirant traced after 23 days, travelled across India

A day after taking the competitive medical exam, Meena on May 6 sent a text message to his parents saying that he did not want to study any further and was leaving home for five years, police had said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances