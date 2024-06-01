Phase 7: Nearly 50% voting recorded till 3 pm

A voter turnout of 49.68 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) said.





Polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.





The voting is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are also taking place simultaneously.





Till 3 pm, the approximate polling percentage was 49.68, according to the EC's voter-turnout app.





A voter turnout of nearly 60.14 per cent was recorded in Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh logged a polling percentage of 46.83, West Bengal 58.46, Bihar 42.95 and Himachal Pradesh 58.41.





Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 46.38 per cent till 3 pm while Chandigarh registered a voting percentage of 52.61. Odisha recorded around 49.77 per cent voting.





Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of the Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour constituencies. -- PTI