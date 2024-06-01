Modi's first reaction to exit poll numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to the exit polls numbers.







"I can say with confidence people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the National Democratic Alliance government," Modi said.





He said that 'opportunistic INDI Alliance' failed to strike a chord with voters, called it casteist, communal and corrupt.





"Through poll campaign, opposition alliance only enhanced its expertise in Modi-bashing; people rejected such regressive politics," Modi said. -- PTI