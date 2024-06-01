RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mehbooba likely to skip INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi
June 01, 2024  13:43
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said  Saturday she is likely to skip the opposition INDIA bloc meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day due to personal reasons.

"I may not go as my mom has undergone an eye surgery," she told PTI.
Top leaders of the opposition grouping will be meeting in the national capital in the afternoon to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha election and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.

Both the National Conference (NC) and PDP were invited to the INDIA bloc meeting. NC president Farooq Abdullah left for New Delhi from Srinagar on Saturday morning. 
TOP STORIES

'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'

'The ceaseless process of privatisation is shrinking the space of reservation.' 'Where will reservation go if you keep privatising?'

Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach
Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Gautam Gambhir will be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favours the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game
Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked to avoid burdening them with information.

Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond
Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond

Although the poll panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

In Pictures - Famous faces at polling booths
In Pictures - Famous faces at polling booths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other famous faces were seen at polling booths, exercising their franchise in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

