RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Let's make our democracy more vibrant: Modi to voters
June 01, 2024  09:54
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to vote in large numbers as polling for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections began.
   
"Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative," the prime minister said on X.
 
Polling is being held in 57 seats, including in all constituencies of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides a few in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
 
Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi is also voting on Saturday.
 
"Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

49.9% New MPs In 2019
49.9% New MPs In 2019

Nearly half of the MPs elected in the 2019 general elections in India were first-timers.

'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'
'Manoj Bajpayee Is Our Desi Superstar'

'He is the action hero born from our streets.'

Why Zeenat Aman Took Social Media Break
Why Zeenat Aman Took Social Media Break

'How casually some people say cruel things online that they would never dare say in person.'

What's Akshata Murty Up To?
What's Akshata Murty Up To?

This week, Akshata visited a Royal British Legion care home catering exclusively for ex-servicemen and women and their spouses in Ripon.

'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'
'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'

'It does not understand economics. The entire focus of this government is skewed.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances