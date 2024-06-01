Jan Ki Baat exit poll too predicts NDA sweep

Sign inCreate Account
The mother was arrested after confirmation that teen's blood samples were replaced with hers.
'The ceaseless process of privatisation is shrinking the space of reservation.' 'Where will reservation go if you keep privatising?'
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Gautam Gambhir will be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favours the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked to avoid burdening them with information.
Although the poll panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.