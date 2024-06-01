Influencer Kataria sent 33 people abroad on pretext of job offers: Police





Kataria, who was arrested by the Gurugram police on Monday, was produced in a city court on Friday on the expiry of his three-day police remand and was sent to judicial custody, they added.





The police had earlier recovered Rs 20 lakh cash and four mobile phones from his possession.





During his police remand, two more mobile phones and nine passports were seized from Kataria, they said.





"Kataria confessed that he used to cheat people by luring them with jobs in foreign countries, and going abroad, the victims were forced to commit cyber fraud," said a senior police officer.





Kataria along with his accomplice Manju Singh, who is yet to be arrested in the case, used to post job vacancies in foreign countries through their social media handles.





They also used to charge some amount from the victims, the officer said. -- PTI

