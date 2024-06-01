RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
First exit polls predict a BJP sweep
June 01, 2024  18:39
image
The first exit polls are in, here are the numbers.

India News-D Dynamics
NDA-371
INDIA-125
Others-47

Republic Bharat-P Marq
NDA-359
INDIA-154
Others-30

More details awaited
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested
Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested

The mother was arrested after confirmation that teen's blood samples were replaced with hers.

'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'

'The ceaseless process of privatisation is shrinking the space of reservation.' 'Where will reservation go if you keep privatising?'

Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach
Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Gautam Gambhir will be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favours the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game
Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked to avoid burdening them with information.

Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond
Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond

Although the poll panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances