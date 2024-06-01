Expect people come in large numbers to vote: Bhajji

Expect people come in large numbers to vote: BhajjiJune 01, 2024 09:20
Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar.
"I expect that people come in large numbers to vote and I want maximum polling in Jalandhar. It is our duty and we should bring the government that we want, a government that can work for the people. I am not a VIP at all, the VIP culture should end. If one can stand in a queue for a langar, then one can stand here too," Singh said.
TOP STORIES
DRI arrests senior Air India Express crew member in gold smuggling probe
According to a source, Suhail Thanalot, a senior crew member of AIE and a native of Thillenkeri in Kannur district, was apprehended following intelligence and evidence compiled by the DRI regarding his involvement in the gold smuggling...