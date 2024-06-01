Expect people come in large numbers to vote: Bhajji





"I expect that people come in large numbers to vote and I want maximum polling in Jalandhar. It is our duty and we should bring the government that we want, a government that can work for the people. I am not a VIP at all, the VIP culture should end. If one can stand in a queue for a langar, then one can stand here too," Singh said.

Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar.