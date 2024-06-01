RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Exit polls show major gains for BJP in Karnataka
June 01, 2024  21:29
Exit polls on Saturday predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning most of the seats in Congress-ruled Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress not putting up a good show. 

Voting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was held in two phases. While 14 seats polled on April 26, the remaining 14 voted on May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. 

The exit polls predicted a big lead for NDA in Karnataka, while INDIA bloc is likely to get 3-8 seats according to the exit polls. 

The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted NDA getting 23-25 seats, INDIA bloc 3-5 seats and others failing to open its account in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. 

The India TV exit poll said that the NDA is poised to win 19-25 seats in Karnataka, while the INDIA bloc is to get 4-8 seats. 

The exit poll done by News18 predicted that NDA will get 23-26 seats and INDIA bloc will get 3-7 seats in Karnataka. 

The two major contesting alliances in Karnataka are the National Democratic Alliance and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. 

The Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2023 but the exit polls predict the dismal performance of the ruling party in the state. 

In the 2019 elections, the BJP swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. Congress and JD-S -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each. 

This time BJP and JD-S are in coalition with the former fighting on 25 seats, while the latter is contesting on three seats.
