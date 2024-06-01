RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Exit polls deeply unscientific: Tharoor
June 01, 2024  23:38
image
After the exit polls predicted a third straight win for the Bharatiya Janata Party including a huge gain in the south, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the predictions 'deeply unscientific' and said they are instead interested in the votes of people.

He also said that Bharatiya Janata Party won't be making gains in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will lose 'significantly' in Karnataka.

Speaking to the reporters, Tharoor said, "We have been travelling throughout the country campaigning and have a sense of what is the reality on the ground. Exit polls are deeply unscientific. Last year, the majority of exit polls got the results wrong in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. What we are interested in is the real poll- the votes of the public is going to decide our political future."

"BJP will lose significantly in Karnataka and they certainly won't gain in Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he added.

Tharoor is also the Congress party's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram. He is pitted against BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested
Mother of Pune teen, who killed 2 with Porsche, arrested

The mother was arrested after confirmation that teen's blood samples were replaced with hers.

'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'

'The ceaseless process of privatisation is shrinking the space of reservation.' 'Where will reservation go if you keep privatising?'

Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach
Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Gautam Gambhir will be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favours the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game
Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked to avoid burdening them with information.

Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond
Angry mob disrupts polling in Bengal, throws EVMs in pond

Although the poll panel has claimed that the polling has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,450 complaints until 11 am from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances