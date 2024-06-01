Exit polls deeply unscientific: Tharoor

After the exit polls predicted a third straight win for the Bharatiya Janata Party including a huge gain in the south, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the predictions 'deeply unscientific' and said they are instead interested in the votes of people.





He also said that Bharatiya Janata Party won't be making gains in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will lose 'significantly' in Karnataka.





Speaking to the reporters, Tharoor said, "We have been travelling throughout the country campaigning and have a sense of what is the reality on the ground. Exit polls are deeply unscientific. Last year, the majority of exit polls got the results wrong in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. What we are interested in is the real poll- the votes of the public is going to decide our political future."





"BJP will lose significantly in Karnataka and they certainly won't gain in Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he added.





Tharoor is also the Congress party's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram. He is pitted against BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. -- ANI

